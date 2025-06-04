LaMonte Wade News: DFA'd by Giants
The Giants designated Wade for assignment Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Wade sported a healthy .767 OPS from 2021 to 2024 with the Giants, but he's struggled to get going in 2025, producing a lowly .167/.275/.271 batting line with just one home run. The 31-year-old is sure to clear waivers given his $5 million salary, and he will likely find another opportunity in a new organization in short order. Dominic Smith was signed by the Giants on Wednesday and could see regular starts at first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now