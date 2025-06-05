Landon Knack News: Control struggles in no-decision

Knack covered just 3.1 innings Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out one during a 6-5 win against the Mets. He didn't factor in the decision.

It was a tough outing for a pitcher who looked like he was turning a corner after back-to-back quality starts. Of Knack's 86 pitches Thursday, 40 of them were balls, leading to a season-high five walks. He also surrendered a season-high three home runs, though the fact all three were solo shots limited the damage. Knack has given up nine home runs in his past five outings, partially leading to his 5.12 ERA on the season. He isn't guaranteed to stick in the rotation, but the right-hander is tentatively scheduled to make his next start on the road at San Diego.