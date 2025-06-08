Lane Thomas Injury: Works out before Saturday's game

Thomas (foot) went through a full pre-game workout Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Thomas, who was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 27, resumed running earlier this week and is eligible to return at any time. He was batting just .119 at the time of his IL placement, but if Thomas can find his swing after an injury-plagued start to the season, the Guardians could use him. Cleveland center fielders (.190) and right fielders (.179) rank last in batting average in MLB.