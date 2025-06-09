Lane Thomas News: Productive in return

Thomas went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Reds.

It was Thomas' first appearance since May 26 following his second stint on the injured list this season, and he made his presence felt right away. Monday marked the first time all year that the speedy outfielder drew multiple walks, and he also stole his second base across 18 games this year. Thomas has mostly struggled at the plate -- he's hitting .129 with a lone extra-base hit and three RBI through 62 at-bats -- but it was encouraging to see him bat second in Cleveland's order for the fifth time in 2025.