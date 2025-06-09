Menu
Leody Taveras headshot

Leody Taveras News: DFA'd by Mariners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

The Mariners designated Taveras for assignment Monday.

Taveras was scooped up by the Mariners via waivers in early May after the Rangers had removed him from their 40-man roster. However, he's now been designated for assignment again after putting up a lowly .470 OPS in 28 contests with Seattle. It's possible there's another team willing to roll the dice on Taveras with a waiver claim, but his $4.75 million salary will scare some clubs off.

Leody Taveras
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
