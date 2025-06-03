Liam Hicks News: Getting work at first base

Hicks made his season debut at first base Sunday, and Marlins manager Clayton McCullough hinted that he's likely to see more action at the position, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. ""It was good that he got his feet wet, and his comfort level will continue [to increase] if he gets more opportunities over there," McCullough said after the contest.

Hicks has experience at first base in the minors, playing 61 games at the position last year at Double-A, and with Matt Mervis removed from the 26-man roster, Miami has a lot of available at-bats there. Hicks' bat is what's forcing the team to find ways to get him into the lineup -- including a 2-for-4 performance as the DH on Monday against the Rockies, he's slashing .316/.381/.658 over 42 plate appearances since the beginning of May with six of his 12 hits going for extra bases (two doubles, a triple and three homers). Agustin Ramirez and Nick Fortes may wind up seeing the bulk of the playing time behind the plate, but Hicks should still get plenty of work against right-handed pitching between catcher, first base and designated hitter.