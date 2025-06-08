Logan Webb News: Strong showing in no-decision

Webb did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks over six innings against Atlanta. He struck out 10.

Webb struck out double-digit batters for the fourth time this season. San Francisco's ace has been both consistent and effective in 2025, pitching to a 2.58 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 87.1 innings in 14 starts. If he maintains this level of performance, the 28-year-old is on pace to record his first sub-3.00 ERA season since 2022 and set a career high in strikeouts.