Lourdes Gurriel News: Ignites improbable comeback

Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 11-10 win over Atlanta.

Gurriel's ninth-inning home run was the spark for a seven-run rally that led to a highly unlikely Diamondbacks comeback -- Arizona had a 0.01 percent win probability entering the final frame. The homer was Gurriel's ninth of the season and first in 13 contests. The blast also extended his hit streak to 11 games, during which he's gone 16-for-42 (.381) with three extra-base hits, four walks, two steals and three runs scored.