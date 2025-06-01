Fantasy Baseball
Luis Castillo headshot

Luis Castillo News: Blanks Twins in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Castillo didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Minnesota, allowing four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

No runs were scored until the seventh inning of Sunday's contest, leaving Castillo without the victory despite the excellent outing. The 32-year-old has now logged four consecutive quality starts, and he owns a 1.44 ERA and a 22:5 K:BB during that stretch. While his strikeout rate is down from 9.0 K/9 in 2024 to 7.2 K/9 in 2025, Castillo holds a 3.03 ERA, which would be his best since 2022. He's expected to pitch next weekend against the Angels.

