Luis Castillo News: Tagged for three homers

Castillo (4-4) allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits and struck out five without walking a batter over five innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Angels.

Castillo was able to limit the damage, as all three home runs he allowed were solo shots. However, the Angels' tying rally in the third inning yielded two unearned runs, and the Mariners failed to bounce back effectively after that. Prior to Saturday, Castillo had seemingly rounded into form with four straight quality starts, allowing just four runs over 25 innings in that stretch. He's now at a 3.31 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 60:23 K:BB over 73.1 innings through 13 starts, and he's given up seven homers this year. The 32-year-old is projected to make his next start at home versus the Guardians.