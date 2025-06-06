Luis Curvelo News: On way to big leagues

The Rangers are expected to recall Curvelo from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Friday's game against the Nationals, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Curvelo has put up a 1.64 ERA and 25:7 K:BB over 22 innings with Round Rock this season and will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game. It's not clear what the corresponding roster move will be.