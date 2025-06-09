Luis L. Ortiz News: Knocked around in seventh loss

Ortiz (3-7) took the loss Monday against the Reds after giving up four runs on nine hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The nine hits allowed matched a season high for Ortiz, and he worked fewer than five innings for the first time since April 23 against the Yankees. Monday also marked the first time the hard-throwing right-hander yielded greater than three runs since May 6 against the Nationals, as he surrendered multiple home runs for just the second time this year while struggling with his pitch location. Ortiz owns a pedestrian 4.26 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 76:34 K:BB over 69.2 frames, and he'll look to bounce back this weekend at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park against a slumping Mariners club that has a .600 OPS at home since the start of May.