Luis Urias News: Posts steal in win

Urias went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Orioles.

Urias got a day off Thursday to reset after going 1-for-10 over three games versus the Twins. He was able to make a small impact Friday, stealing his second bag of the season. The infielder has added modest numbers across the board with a .243/.339/.395 slash line, six home runs, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored and five doubles over 50 contests. Urias continues to see a starting role at second base for the Athletics, but his hitting has been trending down over the last couple of weeks.