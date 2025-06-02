Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Weaver headshot

Luke Weaver Injury: Expected to land on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Weaver (hamstring) is expected to be placed on the 15-day injured list and could miss the next 4-to-6 weeks, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Weaver suffered the injury while warming up for Sunday's matchup against the Dodgers, and the injury appears to be more significant than initially thought. The team plans to disclose an official timetable for the closer's return Tuesday, per Passan. Weaver's absence will presumably mean more save opportunities for Devin Williams, who picked up his last save May 27 despite surrendering two runs on three hits against the Angels.

Luke Weaver
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now