Manny Machado News: Perfect at plate Tuesday

Machado went 4-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Machado delivered a clutch hit, driving in both runs with a two-out, bases-loaded single in the ninth inning to tie the game. He has hit safely in nine of his last 12 contests, but he had gone seven games without a multi-hit effort prior to Tuesday. The big performance lifted his batting average back up to .315 with an .869 OPS, seven home runs, 29 RBI, 40 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 17 doubles through 59 contests this season.