Manny Machado News: Remains hot with homer Sunday

Machado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 1-0 win against the Brewers on Sunday.

Machado accounted for the only run by either team with his 425-foot solo blast in the seventh inning. The star third baseman has found his power stroke of late, clubbing three homers over his past four games and seven across his past 16 contests. Machado is also in the midst of a six-game hitting streak during which he's posted a 1.352 OPS with six RBI.