Marcelo Mayer News: Hitting bench vs. southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

Mayer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

With southpaw Carlos Rodon taking the hill for the Yankees, the left-handed-hitting Mayer will retreat to the bench after going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run in the first two contests of the series. Abraham Toro will replace Mayer at third base.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
