Marcus Semien News: Two homers in loss

Semien went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

Semien went deep in the fifth and seventh innings to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead. Things unraveled in the ninth for Texas, but Semien continued a productive stretch that has seen him homer three times over the last six games for half of his output on the year. The second baseman is at a .210/.298/.308 slash line, 23 RBI, 21 runs scored and five stolen bases over 62 contests. Considering he has just nine extra-base hits on the year after posting 52 of them in 2024, he is due for a bit more power.