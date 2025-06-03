Mark Vientos Injury: Heads to IL

The Mets placed Vientos on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain., Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Vientos injured his right hamstring in the top of the 10th inning during Monday's 4-3 victory over the Dodgers. He grounded out, but he was unable to make it out of the batters box and was seen grabbing his hamstring as he retreated the the dugout. With the 25-year-old heading to the injured list Tuesday, the Mets called up Ronny Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse.