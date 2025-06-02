Mark Vientos Injury: Suffers apparent hamstring injury

Vientos appeared to sustain a right hamstring injury during the 10th inning of Monday's game against the Dodgers, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Vientos didn't make it far out of the batter's box on a groundout in the top half of the 10th, and he was seen grabbing his right hamstring as he walked gingerly to the dugout. He didn't start but pinch hit for designated hitter Jared Young, so Vientos didn't need to play the field in the bottom half of the inning. Vientos is presumably headed for further testing as the Mets look to determine the extent of the injury.