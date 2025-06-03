Masataka Yoshida Injury: Increases intensity
Yoshida (shoulder) has increased the intensity of his throwing program while playing catch out to 75 feet, MLB.com reports.
Yoshida had been throwing out to 120 feet prior to being shut down in April. The club hasn't pegged an estimated return date for Yoshida, other than this report indicating July at the earliest. Even when Yoshida is ready to go, there's no guarantee he has a spot in the starting lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now