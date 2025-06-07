Mason Fluharty News: Picks up fourth hold

Fluharty struck out two in 1.1 perfect innings of relief Friday to record his fourth hold of the season in a win over the Twins.

Entering the game with one out in the fifth inning and the Blue Jays ahead 4-3, the rookie southpaw closed out the frame before fanning Matt Wallner and Brooks Lee to begin the sixth. Fluharty isn't seeing consistent high-leverage work as the second lefty in the bullpen behind Brendon Little, but he's pitched well enough to get a more prominent spot in the pecking order. Through 26.2 innings this season, he's delivered a 3.04 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB.