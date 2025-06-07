Menu
Mason Fluharty headshot

Mason Fluharty News: Picks up fourth hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Fluharty struck out two in 1.1 perfect innings of relief Friday to record his fourth hold of the season in a win over the Twins.

Entering the game with one out in the fifth inning and the Blue Jays ahead 4-3, the rookie southpaw closed out the frame before fanning Matt Wallner and Brooks Lee to begin the sixth. Fluharty isn't seeing consistent high-leverage work as the second lefty in the bullpen behind Brendon Little, but he's pitched well enough to get a more prominent spot in the pecking order. Through 26.2 innings this season, he's delivered a 3.04 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB.

Mason Fluharty
Toronto Blue Jays
