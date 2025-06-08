Matt Brash News: Extends scoreless streak in victory

Brash threw a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Angels. He struck out two.

Sunday marked yet another scoreless outing by Brash, who has rattled off 12 such efforts in a row to begin his season and comeback from 2024 Tommy John surgery. The hard-throwing right-hander remains behind Andres Munoz, who collected his 18th save of the year against Los Angeles, in Seattle's bullpen hierarchy, but Brash has excelled as one of the club's top setup men. Through 10.1 innings, he sports a 12:4 K:BB and 1.06 WHIP to go with his 0.00 ERA and six holds.