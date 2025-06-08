Matt McLain News: Hits go-ahead homer in win
McLain went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
McLain broke a 2-2 tie with what proved to be the game-winning homer off Zac Gallen in the seventh inning. It was the 25-year-old's first long ball since May 15, and he's showing signs of life with five hits and four RBI over his past five games. On the year, he owns a disappointing .197/.283/.318 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 27 runs scored and 11 steals across 227 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now