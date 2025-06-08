Matt McLain News: Hits go-ahead homer in win

McLain went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

McLain broke a 2-2 tie with what proved to be the game-winning homer off Zac Gallen in the seventh inning. It was the 25-year-old's first long ball since May 15, and he's showing signs of life with five hits and four RBI over his past five games. On the year, he owns a disappointing .197/.283/.318 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 27 runs scored and 11 steals across 227 plate appearances.