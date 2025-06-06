Matt Olson News: Homers in extra-inning loss

Olson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and a second run scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Olson's seventh-inning blast tied the game at 4-4 and ultimately was enough to force an extra frame. The first baseman hadn't gone deep since May 24 after a stretch of five homers in seven games. For the season, Olson is at a .239/.344/.465 slash line with 13 homers, 34 RBI, 37 runs scored and 13 doubles across 62 contests.