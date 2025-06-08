Matt Olson News: Plates three in loss

Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and an RBI fielder's choice during Sunday's 4-3 loss to San Francisco.

Olson notched his second three-RBI game of the campaign Sunday and has logged a hit in nine of his last 11 appearances. The first baseman is 10-for-40 (.250) with eight RBI, seven runs scored and a 7:9 BB:K during that span. On the year, Olson is slashing .236/.342/.460 with 13 long balls.