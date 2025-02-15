Fantasy Baseball
Matt Shaw

Matt Shaw Injury: Cleared for light hitting

RotoWire Staff

February 15, 2025

Shaw (oblique) said Saturday that he's been cleared to begin light hitting, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Shaw suffered an oblique strain Monday, but he seems to be trending in the right direction after four days of rest. It will be important for the 23-year-old prospect to get as many reps as possible during camp while he competes for the starting third base job.

Matt Shaw
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
