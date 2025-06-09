Matt Svanson News: Demoted to Triple-A

The Cardinals optioned Svanson to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Svanson was roughed up in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers, throwing 52 pitches across two innings of work out of the bullpen. He was tagged for one hit, three walks, two hit batsmen and two earned runs. The Cardinals needed some fresh arms and recalled both Riley O'Brien and Chris Roycroft ahead of Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays.