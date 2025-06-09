Matthew Boyd News: Notches another quality start

Boyd didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Phillies after giving up two runs (one earned) on eight hits and two walks in six innings. He didn't record a strikeout.

While it was the first time all season that Boyd fanned fewer than three, that didn't stop him from producing his third quality start in a row and ninth overall in 2025. The veteran left-hander had tallied at least six strikeouts in six of his prior seven outings before Monday, so fantasy managers should expect him to rebound in this area going forward. Boyd has worked to a strong 2.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 70:18 K:BB across 74.2 innings ahead of soft matchup slated for this weekend versus the Pirates, who are batting a mere .199 against left-handers since May 1.