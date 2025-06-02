Matthew Lugo News: Back in big leagues

The Angels recalled Lugo from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

With the Angels placing third baseman Yoan Moncada (knee) going on the injured list in a corresponding move, Lugo is eligible to rejoin the big club ahead of Monday's game in Boston, despite being optioned to Triple-A just four days earlier. Lugo is capable of playing all three outfield spots but will likely find playing time difficult to come by while all of Mike Trout, Jorge Soler, Taylor Ward and Jo Adell are available.