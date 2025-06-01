Maui Ahuna News: Makes 2025 debut for Single-A club

Ahuna has gone 4-for-15 with three walks, three stolen bases, five runs and one RBI in four games since being reinstated from Single-A San Jose's 7-day injured list May 25.

Ahuna made his full-season debut last Wednesday after completing his lengthy rehab process from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last summer. The 23-year-old served as a designated hitter in 12 of his 13 rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, but he's made all but one of his starts out of the middle infield since rejoining San Jose.