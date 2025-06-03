Max Kranick News: Sent down to Syracuse

The Mets optioned Kranick to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

Kranick has been effective in relief for New York this season, turning in a 3.51 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 33.1 innings. However, he'll end up as the roster casualty necessary to add Brandon Waddell to the active roster, who is capable of giving the Mets much more length out of the bullpen.