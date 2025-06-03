Max Meyer Injury: Lands on injured list
The Marlins placed Meyer on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a left hip impingement, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Meyer surrendered four earned runs in each of his past two starts -- including a matchup versus the Rockies on Monday -- and will be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks due to a hip issue. It's unclear how long the left-hander is expected to be sidelined, though he'll be eligible to be reinstated from the injured list June 18.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now