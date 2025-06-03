Fantasy Baseball
Max Meyer

Max Meyer Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

The Marlins placed Meyer on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a left hip impingement, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Meyer surrendered four earned runs in each of his past two starts -- including a matchup versus the Rockies on Monday -- and will be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks due to a hip issue. It's unclear how long the left-hander is expected to be sidelined, though he'll be eligible to be reinstated from the injured list June 18.

Max Meyer
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
