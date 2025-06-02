Max Meyer News: Knocked around in defeat

Meyer (3-5) took the loss after allowing five runs, four of them earned, on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five through five innings of work during Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies.

Meyer discovered a new worst enemy during Monday's start, surrendering two home runs to Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, as part of a tough outing. The right-hander has struggled to keep the ball in the yard lately as he's surrendered nine home runs over his last seven starts. The 26-year-old has allowed at least five runs in five of those seven appearances. Meyer's next scheduled start is a Sunday matinee road battle at the Rays.