Muncy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-1 win over Baltimore.

Muncy went yard for the second time in three games, tagging Bryan Baker for a solo shot in the eighth inning. The third baseman spent over a month in Triple-A before being called up June 4, and he's 4-for-17 (.235) with four RBI and six strikeouts since.