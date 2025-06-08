Max Scherzer Injury: Completes sim game in FSL

Scherzer (thumb) threw 50 pitches over three innings in a simulated game with Single-A Dunedin on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer has been working his way back from a thumb injury that has limited him to just one start this season, which came all the way back on March 29. The right-hander is expected to throw an additional side session in the coming days at the organization's complex in Florida. Manager John Schneider said that Scherzer will be evaluated following the side session before the Blue Jays determine his next steps.