Max Scherzer Injury: Could pitch in FCL this weekend

Scherzer (thumb) will pitch either in a Florida Complex League game or simulated game this weekend, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer had a successful 40-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday and is ready to take the next step in his rehab. If things go well this weekend, he could be cleared for a formal rehab assignment. A return before the end of June appears possible, but Scherzer still has some hoops to jump through. He's working his way back from right thumb inflammation.