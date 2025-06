Busch is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.

Busch will get the night off Friday against ace lefty Tarik Skubal, after making four straight starts at first base. The 27-year-old Busch is riding a seven-game hit streak, and he's 10-for-23 with two homers and a 4:3 BB:K during that stretch. Justin Turner will bat eighth and play first base Friday.