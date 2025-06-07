Michael Busch News: Slugs homer No. 10

Busch went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Tigers.

The first baseman crushed a Keider Montero changeup 414 feet down the right-field line in the fifth inning, the first of three Chicago long balls off the Detroit right-hander and one of five Cubs homers on the day. Busch has gone yard four times in his last five starts while hitting safely in eight straight games, pushing his slash line on the season to .276/.377/.521 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in 60 contests.