Michael Conforto News: Sitting against right-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Conforto is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Padres on Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Even with right-hander Nick Pivetta taking the hill for the Padres, the lefty-hitting Conforto will begin Monday's game on the bench while Andy Pages, Hyeseong Kim and Teoscar Hernandez man the outfield from left to right. Conforto has gone 3-for-22 with two RBI over his last eight games.

Michael Conforto
Los Angeles Dodgers
