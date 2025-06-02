Michael King Injury: Begins playing light catch
King has begun playing light catch and reported incremental improvement with his injured right shoulder, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
King is dealing with a pinched nerve in his throwing shoulder and on Sunday expressed optimism that he would be back in weeks rather than months. However, Padres manager Mike Shildt indicated King is in the early stages of recovery, saying of the pitcher's improvement that "'incremental' would probably be in caps."
