Michael King Injury: Not making much progress

King (shoulder) is still resting and hasn't yet been able to ramp up his throwing, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The team is prescribing rest as the main method of rehab for King, who was placed on the 15-day injured list May 25 due to a pinched nerve in his throwing shoulder. While he reportedly started to play light catch one week ago, manager Mike Shildt noted that the club is still looking into the best way forward for the right-hander. "We're just in a holding pattern to see what it is and the best way to treat it, if there is a better way to treat it outside of just the rest," said Shildt. It would seem that King is still weeks away from a return, though an official timetable has yet to be established.