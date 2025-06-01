Michael Kopech Injury: Close to activation

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Kopech (shoulder) could be activated from the 60-day injured list during the upcoming week, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Kopech is expected to pitch Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City in what would be the ninth appearance of his rehab assignment. The right-hander entered Sunday's contest with an 18.56 ERA, 3.53 WHIP and 9:10 K:BB in 5.1 innings for the Triple-A club, but he had delivered scoreless appearances in three of his last four outings. Kopech served as a high-leverage reliever during the Dodgers' run to the World Series last fall, but given his rocky performance during his rehab assignment, the right-hander could be deployed in middle relief in his initial appearances upon returning from the IL.