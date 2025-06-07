Michael Kopech News: Officially activated

The Dodgers activated Kopech (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Kopech missed the first two-plus months of the campaign after developing a shoulder impingement during spring training. The righty reliever began participating in minor-league rehab games in mid-May and posted an 8.53 ERA and 2.21 WHIP over 6.1 innings across nine appearances, though he gave up just one run in four frames over his final five rehab outings. Kopech could regain a high-leverage in the Dodgers' bullpen, though the team may elect to bring him along slowly considering the amount of time he missed. To make room on the 40-man roster for Kopech, Los Angeles designated fellow reliever Chris Stratton for assignment.