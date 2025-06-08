Michael Lorenzen News: Strikes out seven in win

Lorenzen (4-6) earned the win against the White Sox on Sunday, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

The only hit Lorenzen allowed was a two-run homer in the first inning, but he bounced back with five straight scoreless frames to notch his first win since April 29. The 33-year-old generated 14 whiffs on 92 pitches in a much-needed strong effort after surrendering 13 earned runs over his previous two outings. He'll take a 4.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 61:22 K:BB across 71 innings into a home matchup with the Athletics next weekend.