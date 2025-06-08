Michael Massey News: Idle against righty again
Massey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Massey has now started in just two of the Royals' last five matchups with right-handed pitching and finds himself as the odd man out of the lineup while the Royals give Bobby Witt a day out of the infield and deploy him at designated hitter. Over his last 10 games, Massey is slashing just .154/.185/.154, bringing his OPS down to .479 for the season.
