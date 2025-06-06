Menu
Michael Massey headshot

Michael Massey News: Sitting versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 8:08am

Massey is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.

Most of Massey's absences this season have come against left-handed pitching, but he finds himself on the bench Friday against Chicago righty Davis Martin, who has reverse splits. Jac Caglianone will serve as the designated hitter while Drew Waters, Kyle Isbel and John Rave start from left to right in the outfield.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
