Michael Massey News: Sitting versus righty
Massey is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.
Most of Massey's absences this season have come against left-handed pitching, but he finds himself on the bench Friday against Chicago righty Davis Martin, who has reverse splits. Jac Caglianone will serve as the designated hitter while Drew Waters, Kyle Isbel and John Rave start from left to right in the outfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now