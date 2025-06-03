Michael McGreevy News: Might get spot starts in June

The Cardinals could use McGreevy as a spot starter during their stretch of 28 games in 29 days during June, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

McGreevy is scheduled to start Tuesday at Triple-A Memphis, but it's possible his next turn after that will come with the big club. The right-hander tossed 5.2 scoreless frames in an extended relief outing with the Cardinals in early May and has posted a 3.02 ERA and 54:11 K:BB across 50.2 frames this season with Memphis. Steven Matz is also an option for a spot start or two this month, but the Cardinals appear to be leaning toward keeping him in the bullpen since he's no longer stretched out enough to provide significant length as a starter.