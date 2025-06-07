Michael Soroka News: Blanks Rangers for third win
Soroka (3-3) picked up the win in Friday's 2-0 victory over the Rangers, scattering two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.
The right-hander produced his best performance of the season in a duel with former Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Soroka retired the first eight batters he faced before plunking Kyle Higashioka with a pitch, and Texas didn't get a runner past second base all night. The quality start was Soroka's second of the season, but both have come in his last three trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's posted a 3.63 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB over 17.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week against the Mets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now