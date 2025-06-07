Michael Soroka News: Blanks Rangers for third win

Soroka (3-3) picked up the win in Friday's 2-0 victory over the Rangers, scattering two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander produced his best performance of the season in a duel with former Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Soroka retired the first eight batters he faced before plunking Kyle Higashioka with a pitch, and Texas didn't get a runner past second base all night. The quality start was Soroka's second of the season, but both have come in his last three trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's posted a 3.63 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB over 17.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week against the Mets.