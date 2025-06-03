Michael Taylor News: Crushes three-run homer

Taylor went 1-for-2 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Tuesday's victory over the Tigers.

​​Taylor played a pivotal role in Tuesday's win, drawing an RBI walk in the fourth inning and later launching a three-run homer in the sixth. The 34-year-old's overall season slash line of .206/.277/.374 with 14 RBI isn't impressive, but his .250/.338/.464 line with 12 RBI over the past 30 games is an encouraging sign. The 2021 Gold Glove winner will always provide value with his defense, but an offensive surge is a welcome development.